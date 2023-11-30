It was one of those feel-good tales about a sharp-eyed buyer striking it rich with a thrift shop discovery. This one, though, has fizzled, at least for now. In September, a New Hampshire couple sold an illustration by acclaimed artist NC Wyeth via auction for $191,000, which was quite a return on their investment: They'd bought it for $4 in 2017 at a Savers thrift store in Manchester, per Artnet News . Now, the New York Times reports that the unnamed Australian buyer apparently got cold feet and simply never paid auction house Bonhams Skinner or picked up the painting.

"We're crushed," Tracy Donahue, who bought the illustration at the thrift store, tells the Times. "I've never gotten that close to, you know, hoping for something." The auction house offered to keep the painting and try to sell it again, but the Donahues didn't like the terms of the deal and reclaimed possession. It's not clear why the purchase fell through, given that bidders are typically screened before allowing to participate in such auctions. Wyeth is believed to have made the illustration while working on a cover design for a 1939 edition of the novel Ramona by Helen Hunt Jackson, per Artnet. (Read more art auction stories.)