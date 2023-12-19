'Worst-Case' Volcanic Eruption Begins

A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the civil defense to be put on high alert. The eruption appears to have occurred about 1.8 miles from the town of Grindavík, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. Webcam video from the scene appears to show magma, or semi-molten rock, spewing along the ridge of a hill, the AP reports. In November, police evacuated the town of Grindavik after strong seismic activity in the area damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption. The glow could be seen miles away in the capital, Reykjavik.

The location is problematic, per the New York Times. Not only is the fissure near the town, but it's close to Svartsengi geothermal power plant. "We are looking at a worst-case scenario," said Thorvaldur Thordarson, a volcanologist in Iceland. "The eruption appears big, and only about two kilometers from major infrastructure." Ash spewing into the sky would be a danger to aircraft in the North Atlantic, so the aviation alert level has been raised to orange. Grindavik, a fishing town of 3,400, is on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 30 miles southwest of Reykjavik. It's not far from Keflavik Airport, per the AP, which is Iceland's main hub for international flights.