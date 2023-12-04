And Oxford's Word of the Year for 2023 Is...

Another word of the year has been chosen, and, bucking the trend for 2023, this one has nothing to do with artificial intelligence. Oxford University Press chose "rizz," which, as the BBC reports, is slang that the youngsters these days use to mean charm, style, or romantic appeal, such as a talent for flirting or the ability to attract a partner. If you're not a member of Gen Z, think back to the slang word "game" and consider this an updated version. (It can also be used as a verb; to "rizz up" means to seduce someone.) It's thought to have come from the word "charisma," and developed thanks to online culture, the Hill reports. The hashtag for "rizz" has billions of views on TikTok.