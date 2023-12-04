And Oxford's Word of the Year for 2023 Is...

'Rizz'
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 4, 2023 1:00 AM CST
Another Word of the Year Has Been Chosen
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / Massonstock)

Another word of the year has been chosen, and, bucking the trend for 2023, this one has nothing to do with artificial intelligence. Oxford University Press chose "rizz," which, as the BBC reports, is slang that the youngsters these days use to mean charm, style, or romantic appeal, such as a talent for flirting or the ability to attract a partner. If you're not a member of Gen Z, think back to the slang word "game" and consider this an updated version. (It can also be used as a verb; to "rizz up" means to seduce someone.) It's thought to have come from the word "charisma," and developed thanks to online culture, the Hill reports. The hashtag for "rizz" has billions of views on TikTok.

"Rizz was chosen by the language experts at OUP as an interesting example of how language can be formed, shaped, and shared within communities, before being picked up more widely," OUP, which publishes the Oxford English Dictionary, said in a release. "It speaks to how younger generations create spaces­—online or in person—where they own and define the language they use." Other finalists for word of the year included beige flag, Swiftie, de-influencing, prompt, heat dome, situationship, and parasocial. (Click for more of 2023's words of the year.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X