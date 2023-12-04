Billy Crystal Joins an Elite Set of Comedians

The newest group of Kennedy Center honorees, including comedian Billy Crystal and actor Queen Latifah, were feted Sunday night at a star-studded event commemorating their lifetime achievement in arts and entertainment, the AP reports. Opera singer Renée Fleming, music star Barry Gibb and prolific hitmaker Dionne Warwick were also honored at the black-tie gala. Each received personalized tributes including appearances and performances that are typically kept secret from the honorees themselves. President Joe Biden welcomed the honorees to the White House before the event, saying the performing arts "reflect who we are as Americans and as human beings."

The honorees "have helped shape how we see ourselves, how we see each other and how we see our world," said Biden who then introduced this year's class with a set of glowing superlatives about their work. Biden and first lady Jill Biden then headed to the Kennedy Center to attend the festivities. The ceremony began with 2017 Kennedy Center honoree Gloria Estefan leading a troupe of dancers down the aisle while performing her megahit "Get On Your Feet." Director Rob Reiner—who cast Crystal in multiple iconic roles—later narrated a large portion of Crystal's tribute, speaking from a stage made up as a replica of the diner from the famous scene in When Harry Met Sally...

Further testimonials came from his When Harry costar Meg Ryan, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Costas, and 2009 Kennedy Center honoree Robert DeNiro. Lin-Manuel Miranda, a 2018 honoree, performed an original song in Crystal's honor. Crystal, who also received the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy in 2007, joins an elite group of comedians cited for both: David Letterman, Steve Martin, Lorne Michaels, Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, and Neil Simon. Bill Cosby received both honors, but they were rescinded in 2018 following his sexual assault conviction, which later was overturned.

Warwick's tribute kicked off the show with a testimonial by 2021 honoree Debbie Allen, a performance by Cynthia Erivo, and Saturday Night Live cast member Ego Nwodim recounting how scary it was to perform her famous impression of Warwick in front of the diva herself. 2022 Kennedy Center honoree Gladys Knight performed Warwick's signature hit, "I Say a Little Prayer." Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, was honored with performances from prominent female rappers of her generation, including Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, and Monie Love. The 2023 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will be broadcast on Dec. 27 on CBS. (Click for more details from the ceremony.)