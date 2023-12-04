Dr. Pepper's Tuition Toss Was a Lot More Exciting Than Usual

Since 2008, Dr. Pepper has been staging a halftime toss competition at Power 5 conference championship games in which the person who can get more footballs into a massive Dr. Pepper can wins a $100,000 scholarship. This year at the Big 12 championship game, the competition was "far more interesting" than the title game itself, Sports Illustrated reports. The "drama," per ESPN, started with a tiebreaker between Gavin White of Ohio State and Ryan Georgian of Penn. When they appeared to tie again, a second tiebreaker was held, in which Georgian came out ahead. But fans took to social media to point out a scoring error in the first tiebreaker in which Georgian was apparently awarded an extra point that he did not actually score.