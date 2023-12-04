Elusive Tire Slasher Turned Out to Be a Dog

Billy had police stumped for a while
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 4, 2023 1:17 PM CST
Cops Catch an Elusive Tire Slasher
This is not Billy, and we do not mean to imply that this particular dog bites tires.   (Getty / David Baileys)

Police in the small Italian village of Vastogirardi were stumped—someone kept slashing the tires of cars parked near the village center, reports the Guardian. Undercover officers failed to spot the culprit, but newly installed cameras managed to do so last week: The slasher is a dog named Billy. "It has been very puzzling, as we couldn't work out who could possibly be going around cutting tires, or what the motive would be," said deputy mayor Remo Scocchera.

Police have not speculated about the aforementioned motive, but vets say Billy might have some kind of mouth ailment that caused him to chomp tires to relieve discomfort. No details were provided on what type of dog Billy is, but his owner will likely have to pay for the damage. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

