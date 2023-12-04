Elusive Tire Slasher Turned Out to Be a Dog

Police in the small Italian village of Vastogirardi were stumped—someone kept slashing the tires of cars parked near the village center, reports the Guardian. Undercover officers failed to spot the culprit, but newly installed cameras managed to do so last week: The slasher is a dog named Billy. "It has been very puzzling, as we couldn't work out who could possibly be going around cutting tires, or what the motive would be," said deputy mayor Remo Scocchera.