Stocks surged on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged for the third meeting in a row—and predicted that there would be three rate cuts next year. The Fed signaled that inflation had come down faster than expected, opening the door to interest rate cuts, though officials didn't rule out higher rates if the situation changes, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Fed said "inflation has eased over the past year, but remains elevated," which the AP notes is the first time the central bank has formally acknowledged progress in the fight against inflation.