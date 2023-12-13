A Svelte Oprah Spills On Her 2-Year Weight-Loss Journey

69-year-old said 'aha' moment led her to incorporate a weight-loss medication
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 13, 2023 1:09 PM CST
Oprah: Weight-Loss Drug Feels 'Like Redemption, Like a Gift'
Oprah Winfrey, producer of "The Color Purple," waves to photographers at the premiere of the film at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Since hitting The Color Purple red carpet a week ago, tongues have been wagging about Oprah Winfrey's svelte appearance. In a People cover story that's out Wednesday, the magazine describes her current frame as the culmination of "steady weight loss over the last two years" that was kick-started by knee surgery in 2021. After the procedure, "I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends. I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years." Exercise is just one part of the equation, which the 69-year-old also confirmed involves a weight-loss drug that she declined to name.

"I eat my last meal at 4 o'clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points," Winfrey says, explaining that while she was aware of the buzz around new weight-loss drugs, she felt she "had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way." She dates the mental change to July, when she hosted a panel of weight loss experts and clinicians and had an "aha" moment. "I realized I'd been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. ... Obesity is a disease. It's not about willpower—it's about the brain."

That realization allowed her to stop feeling any shame and seek a prescription from her doctor. "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing." By way of example, she says she took it prior to Thanksgiving "because I knew I was going to have two solid weeks of eating. Instead of gaining eight pounds like I did last year, I gained half a pound ... It quiets the food noise." She says "the fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself." (Read the full interview here.)

