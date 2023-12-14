Clock Runs Out on Unclaimed $44M Florida Lottery Ticket

Somebody bought a winning lottery ticket in Florida on June 14, but it's now too late to claim the $44 million prize, officials say. The Florida Lottery Commission said that the 180 days the winner had to claim the jackpot expired at midnight Monday and that most of the money will now to the state's public education system, NBC News reports. Under state law, 80% of unclaimed winnings go to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund and the rest goes back into the prize pool.