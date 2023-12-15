Cornel West is sure he'll be on the ballot for the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate. But the Harvard prof isn't sure that President Biden will be one of his opponents. "I think he's going to have an LBJ moment [and] pull back," West tells Politico, referring to Lyndon B. Johnson's surprise withdrawal from the race in 1968. Instead, West won't be surprised if the Democratic nominee ends up being California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both of whom he considers to be on the "B team," he says in the interview. "I'm just saying that I'm open to those possibilities, given the fluidity of the situation," he says of Biden. "He's running out of gas."