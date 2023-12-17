Putin Rips Biden Warning on Fighting NATO as 'Nonsense'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pushed back against President Biden's suggestions that if the invasion of Ukraine succeeds, NATO countries will be attacked next. "Russia has no reason, no interest—no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military—to fight with NATO countries," Putin said. He made the comments in an interview released Sunday by Rossiya state television, Politico Europe reports. Biden had brought up the issue when urging Congress to approve more aid to Ukraine, saying that a Russian victory over Ukraine could lead to US and Russian troops fighting somewhere, given the American commitment to NATO. "If Putin takes Ukraine, he won't stop there," Biden had said.

"It is complete nonsense—and I think President Biden understands that," Putin said. He was more combative in discussing Finland's April entry into NATO. That doubled the alliance's borders with Russia. Last month, Finland started closing its border with Russia after accusing its neighbor of pushing migrants seeking asylum across it. Putin said Russia's disputes with Finland "have all been resolved long ago," per CNN. "There were no problems, but now there will be, because we will now create the Leningrad military district there and definitely concentrate military units there." (Read more Vladimir Putin stories.)