Stick Shifts May Be Safer for Unexpected Reason

It's already been established that the number of pedestrians fatally struck by vehicles is on the rise in the US. In fact, the number began ticking upward about 15 years ago, reversing a decades-long trend, reports the New York Times. But the newspaper's deep dive into the subject unearths a stat that isn't as well-known—almost all of this increase is the result of pedestrians being struck at night. The daytime rate hasn't changed much. Also of note: This seems to be a uniquely American phenomenon, with pedestrian safety generally improving, even at night, in comparable nations. So what's going on? Safety researchers are at a loss to come up with a definitive answer. One oft-cited factor is the smartphone, but, if so, why aren't other countries experiencing the same problem? Among the theories at play in the story: