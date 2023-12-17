Stick Shifts May Be Safer for Unexpected Reason

It's already been established that the number of pedestrians fatally struck by vehicles is on the rise in the US. In fact, the number began ticking upward about 15 years ago, reversing a decades-long trend, reports the New York Times. But the newspaper's deep dive into the subject unearths a stat that isn't as well-known—almost all of this increase is the result of pedestrians being struck at night. The daytime rate hasn't changed much. Also of note: This seems to be a uniquely American phenomenon, with pedestrian safety generally improving, even at night, in comparable nations. So what's going on? Safety researchers are at a loss to come up with a definitive answer. One oft-cited factor is the smartphone, but, if so, why aren't other countries experiencing the same problem? Among the theories at play in the story:
- Stick shifts: Almost all US cars are automatics, while around 75% of cars in Europe are manual transmissions. The latter drivers can't fiddle with their phones as much because they need their free hand to shift. The story cites one assessment of smartphone data suggesting that US drivers are on their phones three times as much as their counterparts in Britain.
- Location: Generally speaking, Americans have been moving to the Sun Belt and specifically to states that have long had "poor pedestrian and transit infrastructure," per the Times. In Florida, for example, pedestrian fatalities are up 75% since 2009. The story also points out that more low-income workers in the US are now living near the most dangerous of roads—multi-lane routes with high speed limits and few crosswalks.
Read the full story
for more. (Or check out other longforms
.)