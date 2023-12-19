Giuliani's Comments Bring Another Lawsuit

Fresh from winning $148 million in damages from Rudy Giuliani, two former Georgia election workers have sued him again over a fresh round of public comments he made Friday. Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman on Monday asked a court to permanently prohibit the former personal lawyer to Donald Trump from lying about them, NBC News reports. Immediately after the award was announced in Washington, DC, Giuliani again accused the mother and daughter of committing fraud while counting ballots in the 2020 election. The new suit cites comments Giuliani made outside court that his original accusations "were supportable and are supportable today." And he told Newsmax he had evidence proving fraud.

The women's filing says that their lawyers asked Giuliani to stop making such false statements but that "defendant Giuliani refused." It seeks a permanent injunction from the Washington court against Giuliani repeating the more than a dozen false accusations already found to be defamatory, per CNN. It does not ask for money. A spokesman for Giuliani did not immediately comment, per the AP. His old client spoke up for him Monday. "I think it's so sad what's happened to Rudy. He's a great patriot," Trump told reporters in Florida, calling Giuliani the greatest mayor in New York City history. "I think it's a very, very unfair situation." (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)