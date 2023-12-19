She May Have Been Seized by a Mob, Not Hamas

Fourteen women remain held captive after the Hamas raid of Israel in October, and the medialine has details on all of them. The name likely to be most familiar on the list is that of Noa Argamani, who was taken hostage at the Nova music festival. Video of a terrified-looking Argamani reaching out to her boyfriend as she is driven away on a motorcycle went viral and became emblematic of the day's devastation, per NDTV. A second short video soon emerged of Argamani in captivity, drinking water, but since then family and friends have had no word. Now NBC News appears to have unearthed new details about her plight—including that it may not have been Hamas who abducted her. Coverage:

Not Hamas? NBC reports she may have been seized by "a mob of Gazans that swept into Israel hours after the initial attack." The information is based on phone records, satellite images, and human sources, and could explain why Argamani, a Chinese-Israeli citizen, was not freed by Hamas during last month's ceasefire. Hamas may not be holding her or even know her whereabouts, per the story. The implications of that for her fate were unclear.