Two Media Giants Start Merger Talks

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global have begun talking about merging, a deal that would put the rivals' streaming operations and film studios—as well as TV networks CBS and CNN—under the same corporate roof. The media companies' CEOs, David Zaslav of Warner Bros. and Bob Bakish of Paramount, met Tuesday, CNBC reports. Spokespeople for both would not release possible terms or otherwise comment on the talks, except to say they're preliminary and may lead nowhere. Shari Redstone, who owns controlling shares of Paramount, is looking to sell her interest or otherwise find a deal, per Variety.