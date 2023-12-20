Slim Jim Maker Says Custom Car Was Stolen

Slim Jim says its custom car "Fast Meat" has been stolen—and it's not a publicity stunt. The makers of the meat snack say the vehicle was stolen in Los Angeles while it was in town for a video shoot with World Wrestling Entertainment, Fox 11 reports. "We knew we had something special with our custom car, but had no idea it would be in such demand that someone would steal it," Conagra Brands exec Ashley Spade said in a press release with an image of the custom Nissan Z.

"We continue to work closely with the authorities and we ask anyone if they spot it to report it to the LAPD," Spade said. KTLA reports that the company is "known for having a chaotic sense of humor" and often goes viral "for ridiculous stunts or tongue-in-cheek promotions"—but it says the car really was stolen. According to a police report posted on X, it was reported stolen a week ago. The company says the vehicle was customized by "one of Hollywood's most iconic custom auto shops," with features including "a one-of-a-kind Slim Jim dispenser in the glove box stocked with Slim Jim meat sticks." (Read more car theft stories.)