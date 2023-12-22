Earlier this month, a bid by Andrew Tate to have his assets returned to him failed . Now, the American-British influencer imprisoned in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges, among others, has put in another request. "My mother has had a heart attack and is in hospital," Tate wrote on X on Thursday, per Sky News . "I am going to court tomorrow to request an emergency visit to London." Tate's brother, Tristan Tate, who's being held on the same charges, also wants a temporary reprieve so he can travel to see his mom.

"It is our understanding that she will be undergoing emergency surgery," a spokesperson for the Tate brothers notes in a statement about their mother. "Her discharge from the hospital is contingent on the success of this critical procedure." The two men aren't allowed to leave Romania at the moment due to the charges against them, which they deny, but restrictions on them have been relaxed of late, leaving them free to travel throughout the country unimpeded.

Originally, the two, who were arrested last December, weren't allowed to venture outside of the capital of Bucharest. If the Tates are looking for a way to decompress, two other brothers are offering a solution. Per the Mirror, YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul have said they'll arrange for a fight between themselves and the Tate brothers in a mixed martial arts ring, with a payday of $10 million for each man from an MMA promoter. (Read more Andrew Tate stories.)