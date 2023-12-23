Airbus Atlantic's Holiday Meal Causes Mass Diarrhea

Airbus Atlantic's annual holiday meal at its company restaurant in Western France apparently didn't go as planned. The BBC reports more than 700 workers are thought to have been sickened by the dinner, falling ill with vomiting and diarrhea over the two days after the Dec. 14 meal.

The contents of the menu haven't been reported, though Deutsche-Welle reports some workers posting to social media flagged the Rocamadour cheese as potentially problematic. France's ARS health agency says it is investigating the source of the food poisoning. Airbus Atlantic, a subsidiary of the much larger aircraft manufacturer Airbus, has 15,000 employees across five countries. (Read more Airbus stories.)