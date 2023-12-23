Infant Tongue-Cutting Is on the Rise. Should It Be?

A surgical procedure for infants known as "tongue-tie release" is on the rise, though an in-depth story by the New York Times suggests it shouldn't be. The condition occurs when a band of tissue connects the tip of the tongue to the bottom of the mouth. Detaching the tissue to encourage easier breastfeeding has been done for centuries by midwives, and a royal surgeon even cut an infant Louis XIII's tongue-tie in 1601. While some parents swear by the procedure (these days a laser is used instead of a sharp fingernail), the Times spoke with multiple parents who said they felt pressured to undergo the surgery when their babies struggled with breastfeeding, only to experience further (and pricey) complications. While data on how many procedures are performed is hard to come by since it's rarely covered by insurance, reporting from hospitals, consultation requests from specialists, and internet searches show interest has sharply increased.