Ex-NFLer Dies After Steel Beam Falls on His Head

Mike Williams, a former NFL wide receiver who was named a finalist for offensive rookie of the year in 2010, has died in a construction accident. The 36-year-old, a fourth-round pick out of Syracuse who played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a fifth with his hometown Buffalo Bills, "passed away following injuries suffered during an accident on a construction site," Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo first reported Tuesday evening, per the Tampa Bay Times. Williams was injured Sept. 1 when a steel beam fell on his head, according to a note from Williams' father, which was shared on a GoFundMe page. "There was swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured," reads the note, posted before Williams' passing. "These injuries resulted in complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down."