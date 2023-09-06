Ex-NFLer Dies After Steel Beam Falls on His Head

Mike Williams, a former NFL wide receiver who was named a finalist for offensive rookie of the year in 2010, has died in a construction accident. The 36-year-old, a fourth-round pick out of Syracuse who played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a fifth with his hometown Buffalo Bills, "passed away following injuries suffered during an accident on a construction site," Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo first reported Tuesday evening, per the Tampa Bay Times. Williams was injured Sept. 1 when a steel beam fell on his head, according to a note from Williams' father, which was shared on a GoFundMe page. "There was swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured," reads the note, posted before Williams' passing. "These injuries resulted in complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down."
The note said Williams had fallen unconscious due to severe breathing problems and hadn't regained consciousness as of Monday. It suggests he was in an induced coma at a hospital in Tampa. "Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams," former Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy wrote late Tuesday on X. "Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!" Williams recorded 65 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns in his rookie year with the Bucs, finishing second for the Rookie of the Year title behind St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford, per Sports Illustrated. He finished his NFL career with 63 games, 52 starts and 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns. (Read more NFL stories.)