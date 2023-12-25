Pope Francis made reference to the Israeli-Hamas war in a Christmas Eve homily to the faithful from Vatican City. "Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world," the pope said at St. Peter's Basilica, per NPR and Axios. This year, Christmas is essentially canceled in Bethlehem, which is usually packed with people visiting Manger Square, known as the birthplace of Jesus. The site is within the West Bank, and all festivities were shut down this year because of the nearby war in Gaza.