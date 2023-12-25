Pope Francis made reference to the Israeli-Hamas war in a Christmas Eve homily to the faithful from Vatican City. "Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world," the pope said at St. Peter's Basilica, per NPR and Axios. This year, Christmas is essentially canceled in Bethlehem, which is usually packed with people visiting Manger Square, known as the birthplace of Jesus. The site is within the West Bank, and all festivities were shut down this year because of the nearby war in Gaza.
"We are close to our brothers and sisters who are suffering from war," the pope said earlier in his Angelus prayer. "We are thinking of Palestine, Israel, Ukraine. We are thinking, too, of all those who suffer from misery, from hunger, from slavery." The pope has pleaded for a ceasefire in Gaza, but comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday—"we have no choice but to continue fighting"—made clear that will not be happening soon. In his Christmas Eve address, the pope also warned against the "idolatry of consumerism," notes the AP. The 87-year-old used a wheelchair to leave the mass.
