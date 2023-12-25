US Sees Second Fatal Mall Shooting in Two Days

Man is killed in Colorado Springs this time
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 25, 2023 7:41 AM CST
Christmas Eve Mall Shooting Leaves Man Dead in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police Department investigators work the scene at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, Colo., late Christmas Eve.   (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

A man was fatally shot and three people were hurt as gunfire rang out at a shopping center in Colorado on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday. It's the second fatal mall shooting in as many days in the US. In this one, a fight broke out between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs and officers received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a series of tweets, per the AP. One adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, police said.

A female also was taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries. Police said they detained "multiple people" and were "working to determine their involvement." The mall was cleared and closed, police said, and there was no known continuing threat to the community. Colorado Springs is about 71 miles south of Denver. The shooting comes one day after a man was fatally shot in a Florida mall in what police think was a targeted attack. Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in that case, reports CNN.

