Britni Ricard certainly has her hands full as the CEO of a cosmetics company, but last year, she decided to branch out and start investing in real estate. Now, some uplifting news from the entrepreneur's very first investment property, a 10-unit apartment building in New Orleans where renters, many of whom are single moms with kids, just received some happy news for the new year. Per CBS News, Ricard showed up at a preholiday gathering with her tenants to play St. Nick, in the form of one month's worth of free rent for each apartment.
"Gifting my tenants with FREE RENT is something [I've] always wanted to do," Ricard notes in a caption for a TikTok video showing her announcement to those in attendance at the November meeting. "If I'm gonna give back, I want to give to people who give to me," she said at the time. She also informed her tenants she plans on setting up a seminar on homeownership, so they can eventually work toward getting their own places.
"My mom was a single woman raising three children alone," Ricard tells CBS on why she made such a generous move, noting it was "tough" to watch her mom struggle all those years. One of her tenants was especially thrilled. "Now I ... don't have to go try to take a loan out or something ... [or] ask my family for money," Kedesha Dunn says. "Like, I can do it now." She calls Ricard "better than Santa Claus at this point. ... Like a guardian angel." AfroTech has more on Ricard's life, from her days as a casino waitress all the way to her current role as head of the $16 million Cota Skin Care firm. (Read more uplifting news stories.)