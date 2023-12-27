Britni Ricard certainly has her hands full as the CEO of a cosmetics company, but last year, she decided to branch out and start investing in real estate. Now, some uplifting news from the entrepreneur's very first investment property, a 10-unit apartment building in New Orleans where renters, many of whom are single moms with kids, just received some happy news for the new year. Per CBS News , Ricard showed up at a preholiday gathering with her tenants to play St. Nick, in the form of one month's worth of free rent for each apartment.

"Gifting my tenants with FREE RENT is something [I've] always wanted to do," Ricard notes in a caption for a TikTok video showing her announcement to those in attendance at the November meeting. "If I'm gonna give back, I want to give to people who give to me," she said at the time. She also informed her tenants she plans on setting up a seminar on homeownership, so they can eventually work toward getting their own places.

"My mom was a single woman raising three children alone," Ricard tells CBS on why she made such a generous move, noting it was "tough" to watch her mom struggle all those years. One of her tenants was especially thrilled. "Now I ... don't have to go try to take a loan out or something ... [or] ask my family for money," Kedesha Dunn says. "Like, I can do it now." She calls Ricard "better than Santa Claus at this point. ... Like a guardian angel." AfroTech has more on Ricard's life, from her days as a casino waitress all the way to her current role as head of the $16 million Cota Skin Care firm. (Read more uplifting news stories.)