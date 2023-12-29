Poland: We Think Russian Missile Entered Our Airspace

Poland's defense forces said that an unknown object entered the country's airspace Friday morning from the direction of Ukraine and then vanished off radar, and it has a pretty good idea of what happened. "Everything indicates that a Russian missile intruded in Poland's airspace," said defense chief Gen. Wieslaw Kukula, per the AP . "We have confirmation of this on radar and from allies" in NATO. Kukula said steps were being taken to verify those findings about the apparent missile, which is believed to have traveled about 25 miles into Poland's airspace, per the BBC . There was no comment from Russian officials.

It was not immediately clear where the object disappeared from radar or in which direction it had been going. Troops were mobilized to identify and find it. There were no immediate reports of any explosion or casualties. The governor of Lublin province in eastern Poland, Krzysztof Komorski, told the Onet news portal that the object appeared on radar near the town of Hrubieszow, where a border crossing with Ukraine is located. Komorski said he had no information to indicate it landed in Lublin province. Poland's border with Ukraine is also the European Union and NATO border with Ukraine.

On Friday, Ukrainian officials said Russia launched more than 100 missiles and dozens of drones against Ukrainian targets overnight. It was not clear whether the object that Poland reported was related to the barrage. This is not the first time an unauthorized object has entered Poland's airspace from the direction of Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion. In November 2022, two men were killed when a missile struck the village of Przewodow, a few kilometers from the border. Western officials said they believed a Ukrainian air defense missile went astray.