Pressure on Supreme Court to Settle Trump Issue Intensifies

Now that Maine has become the second state to kick Donald Trump off the ballot, the fallout is similar to the one that ensued after Colorado became the first. But now everything is amplified by two. As the New York Times reports, the Maine decision puts even more pressure on the Supreme Court to decide quickly whether the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause can be used against the former president, and that decision will be its "most politically momentous" since the court's Bush v. Gore ruling in the 2000 election. While some states have opted not to exclude Trump from the ballot, more than a dozen others have lawsuits pending, and a Supreme Court ruling could resolve the matter once and for all, notes the Washington Post.

In defense: Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows defended her decision in an interview with the BBC. She pointed out that she was legally bound to review Trump's qualifications to be on the ballot once a formal complaint was registered with her office. "That's my sacred obligation," she said, adding that both sides were represented by attorneys. Of the decision itself, she said it's "my duty to uphold the Constitution." The former Democratic state lawmaker also said her "political affiliation or prior experience" played no role in her decision.