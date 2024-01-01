Migrant Crossings Hit All-Time High in December

US immigration officials were, as of New Year's Eve, on pace to process more than 300,000 migrants at the country's southern border—the highest count ever recorded since monthly tallies started being kept in fiscal year 2000. CBS News, citing internal Department of Homeland Security figures it obtained, reports that as of Thursday, almost 235,000 migrants had been processed after crossing the border illegally; at that pace, by the end of the month the number would be around 260,000. In addition, officials at formal ports of entry were on pace to process about 50,000 migrants.