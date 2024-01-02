A 15-year-old male giraffe was euthanized at the Dallas Zoo on Sunday after suffering an accident that hindered his ability to eat. The zoo said the giraffe, Ferrell, had an "unexpected fall in the barn" late on Friday. While examining Ferrell, veterinarians found he had dislocated his jaw "in such a way that surgery could not repair it." Some 13 years ago, the giraffe had suffered an injury to his jaw that meant he was unable to hold his tongue in his mouth, per the Dallas Morning News. The fall did further damage to his tongue, making it "nearly impossible for him to eat," the zoo said.