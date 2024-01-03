1985 Disaster Led to Safety Rules That Saved 379 People

The deadliest single-aircraft accident in aviation history was that of Japan Airlines flight 123, which crashed on August 12, 1985, after a faulty repair by Boeing. Five hundred and twenty of the 524 people aboard the plane died. Nearly four decades later, all 379 passengers and crew aboard a Japan Airlines plane survived after it collided with a Coast Guard plane (killing five of the six people who were on the Coast Guard plane) Tuesday. Analysts say the airline, and Japan in general, took rigorous steps after that 1985 disaster to ensure it never happened again—and that, in the words of one pilot who spoke to CNN, it's safety standards "written in the blood of others who haven't been so fortunate" that saved the lives of those 379 people. More coverage around the Tuesday collision: