House Explodes 'Like a Bomb,' Killing 4 Inside

Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said. The explosion happened before 4pm in Northfield Township, about 45 miles west of Detroit. The structure was destroyed, leaving only the basement, Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell told reporters Saturday. The blast, which could be heard about 9 miles away, sent debris into the air that landed on both sides of a nearby highway. Neighboring homes were not damaged, Powell said. "It went off like a bomb," a neighbor told Click on Detroit , adding, "It was the scariest thing I've ever seen."

Six people were in the home, with four fatalities discovered at the scene and the two surviving victims hospitalized in critical condition, per the AP. Police did not immediately know if the victims were related, Powell said. Authorities have not determined the cause of the explosion. No other homes in the area were damaged. The neighbor said that he lives about 100 yards from the house and that "by the time I drove there, there was still stuff falling from the sky."