House Explodes 'Like a Bomb,' Killing 4 Inside

2 others are critically injured in Michigan blast heard for miles
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 31, 2023 10:05 AM CST
House Explosion Heard for Miles Kills 4
This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield Township, Michigan, on Saturday.   (WXYZ via AP)

Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said. The explosion happened before 4pm in Northfield Township, about 45 miles west of Detroit. The structure was destroyed, leaving only the basement, Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell told reporters Saturday. The blast, which could be heard about 9 miles away, sent debris into the air that landed on both sides of a nearby highway. Neighboring homes were not damaged, Powell said. "It went off like a bomb," a neighbor told Click on Detroit, adding, "It was the scariest thing I've ever seen."

Six people were in the home, with four fatalities discovered at the scene and the two surviving victims hospitalized in critical condition, per the AP. Police did not immediately know if the victims were related, Powell said. Authorities have not determined the cause of the explosion. No other homes in the area were damaged. The neighbor said that he lives about 100 yards from the house and that "by the time I drove there, there was still stuff falling from the sky."

