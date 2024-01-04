Starbucks Has Gone 'Fully BYOC'

Starbucks has made a big move in the new year—it's gone "fully BYOC." That's "bring your own cup," per the Washington Post , which reports that the coffee giant is now permitting customers to fill up on their favorite beverage using their own reusable cup from home not only at the counter, but also in the drive-thru line and via the mobile app. Those who do so in the US and Canada will get 10 cents off their order, while US members of Starbucks Rewards program will also receive 25 "bonus stars."

The chain says it's the first national coffee retailer in America to offer this option for mobile ordering and at the drive-thru; it had previously allowed the reusable cups to be used in its stores only. "This milestone unlocks a big opportunity for customers to choose reusables and supports Starbucks commitment to reduce waste by 50% by 2030," the company notes in a release. Michael Kobori, Starbucks' sustainability chief, adds, "We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order."

A customer ordering at the drive-thru would simply need to inform the person taking their order that they have their own cup; those using the mobile app can check off the "personal cup" option while ordering, then simply bring the cup in to get filled at pickup, per CNN Business. Certain licensed Starbucks stores located in third-party locations may opt out of participating. A couple of other caveats: The cup you bring to Starbucks must be clean (don't expect your barista to do any rinsing), and it can't be larger than 40 ounces. (Read more Starbucks stories.)