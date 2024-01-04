Rage Against the Machine Won't Perform Live Again

Two months after the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Rage Against the Machine is calling it quits ... again. "I don't want to string people or myself along any further," drummer Brad Wilk wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be playing live again." He noted fans had been waiting to hear when canceled shows, part of a reunion tour, would be rescheduled. "I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen," he wrote. "I really wish it was." Wilk joined vocalist Zack de la Rocha, bassist Tim Commerford, and guitarist Tom Morello to form the band in 1991, per the New York Times. It dissolved twice before, in 2000 and 2011.