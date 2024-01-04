Rage Against the Machine Won't Perform Live Again

Two months after the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Rage Against the Machine is calling it quits ... again. "I don't want to string people or myself along any further," drummer Brad Wilk wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be playing live again." He noted fans had been waiting to hear when canceled shows, part of a reunion tour, would be rescheduled. "I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen," he wrote. "I really wish it was." Wilk joined vocalist Zack de la Rocha, bassist Tim Commerford, and guitarist Tom Morello to form the band in 1991, per the New York Times. It dissolved twice before, in 2000 and 2011.
A reunion tour was planned for 2020, though it was delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During only the second concert in Chicago, de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon, per Rolling Stone. "He finished out the first leg of the tour by sitting on a road case every night," but the rest of the shows were canceled to allow the singer to heal, per the outlet. Wilk's announcement puts an end to hopes that the frontman was well enough recovered to relaunch the tour; he'd performed on stage with the hip hop duo Run the Jewels at a concert in Los Angeles in October. "Thank you to every person who has ever supported us," the drummer wrote in the caption of his post. (Read more Rage Against the Machine stories.)