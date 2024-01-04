Missing on the Great Lakes This Winter: Ice

This is not the winter for ice-fishing on the Great Lakes, at least so far. Researchers say ice coverage on the five lakes on Jan. 1 was a measly 0.35%, the lowest since measurements began 50 years ago, reports CNN. Typically, total coverage on the first of the year is closer to 9%, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Three of the lakes—Erie, Ontario, and Huron—had no ice at all, while Superior had 1% and Michigan 0.1%, according to a tweet from the Great Lakes Ice Tracker. "We've just had a lack of consistent cold weather," says James Kessler of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab. "If you don't get consistent, cold air, you're not going to get ice formation."