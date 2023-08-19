Ahead of His Sentencing, Proud Boy Goes Missing

A Florida Proud Boy convicted of seven counts in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was to be sentenced in federal court on Friday, but it appears that Christopher Worrell had better plans. As NBC News reports, Worrell is missing and now has his very own wanted poster courtesy of the FBI, which says he "violated conditions of release pending sentencing on federal charges related to the violence at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021." The judge in his case issued a warrant for Worrell's arrest.

"We are interested in hearing from any members of the public who might have information regarding Mr. Worrell's whereabouts," a rep for the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia tells CNN. Worrell was convicted in May on charges including obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting officers, and engaging in violence on Capitol grounds, and prosecutors wanted him sentenced to 14 years—NBC notes that they cite Worrell's lies on the stand, refusal to take responsibility, and lack of remorse during the trial. He had been in home detention with GPS monitoring since November 2021. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)