He Made One of the NFL's Most Iconic Plays

The name Jack Squirek may not be a familiar one to most football fans, but the former Raider is being remembered upon his death for what NBC's Pro Football Talk calls "one of the most iconic plays in NFL history." Squirek died Friday after a bout with an unspecified illness at the age of 64. He had a short career, and his famous play came in Super Bowl XVIII in 1984, per USA Today. With the Raiders up 14-3 against the Washington Redskins late in the first half, the second-year linebacker intercepted a pass from Joe Theismann and ran it in about 5 yards for a touchdown. Watch the moment via NFL.com, which ranks it as No. 19 among all-time clutch plays in the Super Bowl.