The Venus Flytrap Is in Danger. This Woman Is on a Mission

You can go to a run-of-the-mill garden shop and buy a Venus flytrap. Try to find one in the wild, though, and it's a different story. As Jackie Flynn Mogensen writes at Mother Jones, the plant grows naturally in only one place on Earth—the Carolinas. Specifically, in the region's wet longleaf pine forests, which are being felled at a steady clip by developers. The plant's numbers are dwindling—an estimated 880,000 exist, in about 75 colonies—though not to the point where it's protected by the Endangered Species Act. In fact, federal officials rejected that designation this summer, a decision that exasperated advocates who have watched the plant's habitat shrink year by year. "The worst thing about the act is it's waiting for things to get to the point where you're in trouble," says retired Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Julie Moore, who takes Mogensen on forages to see the plant.