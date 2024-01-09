Ecuador Drug Kingpin Disappears From Cell

Ecuador launched a massive manhunt and declared a state of emergency after the leader of a powerful drug gang vanished from the prison where he was being held Sunday and prison riots broke out across the country. Adolfo Macias Villamar, who the BBC reports was better known as Fito, was being held in a maximum security wing of the prison in the port city of Guayaquil. The drug kingpin, who leads the Los Choneros gang, was convicted in 2011 of drug trafficking, murder, and organized crime, and was sentenced to 34 years—but he's already escaped one other time, in 2013, the Guardian reports. That time, he and his brother, a fellow member of Los Choneros, were found after four months at their mother's house.