Oscar Mayer Has a Tremendous Career Opportunity for You

If you're looking to travel the country in one of the doofier rides out there and make new friends with an appreciation for highly processed meat, well, Oscar Mayer has just the gig for you. As USA Today reports, one of the nation's biggest names in hot dogs is hiring a dozen drivers for its fleet of six peripatetic Wienermobiles, and to hear the company tell it, it's easier to get yourself hired by NASA than to land yourself in the exclusive club of Wienermobile drivers. "The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience," says Ed Roland, "Top Dog" of brand communications for Oscar Mayer. "Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile!" The lowdown on the company's 37th class of "Hotdoggers":
- What you bring: strong communications and social media skills, a bachelor's degree (preferably in communications, journalism, marketing, or public relations), and an abiding love of terrible hot-dog puns. Oscar Mayer says that less than 1% of applicants are selected.
- What you get: $35,600 for one year's base pay; a $150 weekly food and personal travel allowance; 18 days PTO; full health benefits; and all hotel expenses.
- What you do: As CNBC notes, Hotdoggers travel in pairs to more than 200 pop-up events nationwide from June of this year through June 2025, serving as the brand's very visible ambassadors and putting up social media content. The gig normally covers about 20,000 miles and 40 cities. The gig apparently also involves giving out something called "Wiener Whistles."
(No, Wienermobile drivers aren't above the law
.)