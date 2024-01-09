Oscar Mayer Has a Tremendous Career Opportunity for You

If you're looking to travel the country in one of the doofier rides out there and make new friends with an appreciation for highly processed meat, well, Oscar Mayer has just the gig for you. As USA Today reports, one of the nation's biggest names in hot dogs is hiring a dozen drivers for its fleet of six peripatetic Wienermobiles, and to hear the company tell it, it's easier to get yourself hired by NASA than to land yourself in the exclusive club of Wienermobile drivers. "The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience," says Ed Roland, "Top Dog" of brand communications for Oscar Mayer. "Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile!" The lowdown on the company's 37th class of "Hotdoggers":