Tuesday Is a Crucial Day in Court for Trump

For Trump, a 'Critical Day' in Court

Judges in federal election interference case are assessing his claim of immunity
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 9, 2024 10:10 AM CST
Former President Donald Trump in a file photo.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Amid the often-confusing barrage of developments in the four criminal cases of Donald Trump, Tuesday presents a pivotal one. A federal appeals court is hearing arguments on a fundamental Trump defense claim—that he's immune from prosecution, reports the Wall Street Journal. The hearing is part of the federal election interference case brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith. Should the three-member court side in Trump's favor, the case could "unravel," writes David Leonhardt at the New York Times. If Trump loses, he will likely go to the Supreme Court, part of a strategy to delay any resolution until after the 2024 election. "Today is a critical day for determining how Trump's trials are likely to play out this year," the Times' Alan Feuer tells Leonhardt.

  • Pandora: A ruling against Trump would open "Pandora's box from which this nation may never recover," Trump attorney D. John Sauer told the judges, per CNN. Referring to Trump's online posts about the 2020 election, while he was still president, he said, "All those tweets are obviously immune."
  • Countering: It would be "awfully scary" if there were no mechanism in place to hold presidents accountable for criminal actions, assistant special counsel James Pearce told the panel. He said the charges are so unusual that no "tit-for-tat" prosecutions would follow. "Never before [have] there been allegations that a sitting president has, with private individuals and using the levers of power, tried to fundamentally subvert the democratic republic and the electoral system," Pearce said.
  • Bad sign for Trump? In what the Washington Post sees as a potentially troubling sign for Trump, the lone Republican-appointed judge, Karen Henderson, declared: "I think it's paradoxical to say that his [a president's] constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed allows him to violate criminal law." The Democratic-appointed justices also seemed skeptical of the immunity claim in their questions, per the AP.
  • In person: Trump is attending in person, though he's not obligated to be there.
  • The four: Keep track of developments in all four criminal cases via Politico.
(Read more Donald Trump stories.)

