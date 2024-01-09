Tuesday Is a Crucial Day in Court for Trump

Amid the often-confusing barrage of developments in the four criminal cases of Donald Trump, Tuesday presents a pivotal one. A federal appeals court is hearing arguments on a fundamental Trump defense claim—that he's immune from prosecution, reports the Wall Street Journal. The hearing is part of the federal election interference case brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith. Should the three-member court side in Trump's favor, the case could "unravel," writes David Leonhardt at the New York Times. If Trump loses, he will likely go to the Supreme Court, part of a strategy to delay any resolution until after the 2024 election. "Today is a critical day for determining how Trump's trials are likely to play out this year," the Times' Alan Feuer tells Leonhardt.