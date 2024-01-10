Melania Trump's Mother Dead at 78

Amalija Knavs, mother of Melania Trump, died Tuesday in Florida after what ABC News calls "a long health battle." The former first lady confirmed her mother's death on X. "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," she wrote. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy." Video from Donald Trump's New Year's Eve event at Mar-a-Lago captures him explaining to the crowd that his wife was absent because her mother had fallen "very ill," People reports.