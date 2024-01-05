When the Nursing Home Shuttered, He Went Missing

A 61-year-old man with schizophrenia is still missing three weeks after the St. Louis nursing home where he lived abruptly closed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory seeking the public's help in finding Frederick Caruthers, who was among about 175 residents of Northview Village Nursing Home before it closed on Dec. 15, per the AP . "Mr. Caruthers walked away from the Northview nursing home and has not been heard from since," the advisory stated. "He is without needed medication."

Residents were shuttled to about a dozen other care facilities in the hours after the nursing home closed. Many patients left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, creating confusion and spurring outrage among residents and their families. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating the circumstances surrounding the nursing home closure, spokeswoman Lisa Cox said. She declined further comment, citing the ongoing regulatory investigation.

A St. Louis police spokesperson said Friday that Caruthers remains missing. He was seen four days after the nursing home closed when former workers who attended a rally saw him near the busy street where the sprawling nursing home sits. Per FOX 2, police believe that Caruthers, who has no known family, is still in the area; he's been known to hang out at a nearby White Castle. Police ask anyone with information on Caruthers' whereabouts to call 911 or St. Louis police at 314-444-5504, per KSDK. He's said to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weigh about 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hooded brown jacket, khakis, and dark sneakers with white shoelaces. (Read more missing person stories.)