NFL Postpones One Game but Doesn't Budge on Another

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills playoff game scheduled for Sunday has run into a wild card of its own: winter weather. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that the game at Highmark Stadium has been postponed from 1pm Sunday to 4:30pm Monday in anticipation of a storm forecast to bring near-whiteout conditions, WIVB reports. High winds, bitter windchills, and blowing lake-effect snow are possible. Hochul said she and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell agreed that "safety should be the top priority." Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said law enforcement officers will "need to be assisting in the middle of a snowstorm, helping those in need, not directing traffic at a football stadium."

Another wild card game scheduled for Saturday night in Kansas City was still on, though it's looking like it could be one of the coldest NFL games ever. The temperature when the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins kick off is expected to be around zero, with a windchill of about 22 degrees below, per CNN. Sustained winds up to 20mph and gusts up to 40mph are possible. "There will be a significant risk of frostbite for spectators who are not bundled up correctly," CNN meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. That game appears unlikely to be postponed, no matter how cold it gets. "There is no temperature threshold for cancellation/postponement," an NFL executive wrote in an email.

The coldest game in NFL history was the NFL championship matchup in 1967. The Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field in what became known as the Ice Bowl. It was 13 below zero with a windchill of minus 48. As the forecast became clear, ticket prices on the secondary market for the game in Kansas City were dropping all week, per the AP. The cheapest was less than $30 by Saturday. A season ticket holder driving from West Des Moines, Iowa, said his group thought about selling. "But we decided that it's all part of the experience and we didn't want to miss it," Keaton Schlatter said. (Read more NFL stories.)