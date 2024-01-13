Biden: 'We Do Not Support Independence' for Taiwan

President Biden had a reminder for Taiwan on Saturday, hours after voters chose Lai Ching-te to be their next president. "We do not support independence," Biden told reporters outside the White House. The president-elect has called for independence in the past, Politico reports, which earned him China's opposition. Biden's response was consistent with the One China policy, which acknowledges China's claim that Taiwan is historically part of the mainland, per the Hill , while the US fosters informal relations with Taipei.

The Biden administration has said it supports dialogue between Taipei and Beijing to resolve differences peacefully. Lai's comments after his election reflected that approach, calling for "exchanges and cooperation with China" characterized by "dignity and parity." In a post on X, Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Lai and the people of Taiwan "for participating in free and fair elections and demonstrating the strength of their democratic system." House Speaker Mike Johnson posted that, "to underscore the ongoing commitment of Congress to security and democracy," he'll send committee chairs to Taiwan after Lai takes office in May. The administration had said this week that a delegation would visit Taiwan after the election. (Read more Taiwan stories.)