How the Toll Adds Up in Israel-Hamas War

By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 13, 2024 2:30 PM CST
Numbers Measure Destruction of Israel-Hamas War
Israeli army vehicles are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Now 100 days old, the latest Israel-Hamas war is by far the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive conflict between the bitter enemies. The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a deadly attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and a ground offensive that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods. The offensive has displaced the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza, shuttered operations in nearly half of Gaza's hospitals and caused widespread famine, UN monitors say. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war, per the AP, sourced from Palestinian Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups.

  • Deaths: Palestinians killed in Gaza, 23,708. People killed in Israel, over 1,300. Palestinians killed in the West Bank, 347.
  • Among civilians: The overall toll is unknown. Among UN staff in Gaza, 148. Health workers in Gaza, at least 337. Journalists in Gaza, 82.
  • Combatants: Israeli soldiers killed on Oct. 7, 314. Militants killed by Israel, over 8,000. Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive, 187. Israeli soldiers killed on the northern front, 9. Israeli soldiers killed by friendly fire or "accidents" in Gaza and the north, 29.
  • Hostages and prisoners: Hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, around 250, 121 of whom have now been released. Hostages remaining in Gaza, 136, of whom 111 are known to be men, 19 women, and two children. Hostages who were killed or died in Hamas captivity, 33. Palestinian prisoners released during weeklong pause in fighting, 240.
  • Displacement: Palestinians displaced in Gaza, 1.8 million, which is 85% of the population. Israelis displaced from northern and southern border communities, 249,263, which is 2.6% of the population. Number of West Bank Palestinians displaced, 1,208.
  • Infrastructure: Gaza buildings likely damaged or destroyed, 45% to 56%. Mosques damaged, 142. Churches damaged, 3. Hospitals in Gaza partially functioning, 15 of 36. Ambulances damaged, 121.
  • Hunger: Palestinian civilians facing "catastrophic hunger and starvation," 576,600, which is 26% of the population.
  • Education: Percentage of school buildings in Gaza damaged, over 69%. Students out of school, 625,000, which is 100% of them.

