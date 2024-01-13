How the Toll Adds Up in Israel-Hamas War

Now 100 days old, the latest Israel-Hamas war is by far the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive conflict between the bitter enemies. The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a deadly attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and a ground offensive that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods. The offensive has displaced the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza, shuttered operations in nearly half of Gaza's hospitals and caused widespread famine, UN monitors say. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war, per the AP, sourced from Palestinian Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups.