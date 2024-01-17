Rare Whiskey Sells for Record $2.8M

A rare bottle of Irish whiskey last week became the most expensive bottle of whiskey (or whisky) ever sold at auction. A bottle of The Emerald Isle, one of just seven that exist, sold for $2.8 million—breaking the record set just two months ago when a bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky sold for $2.7 million. (Scotch whisky, like the Macallan, is made in Scotland; then there's Irish whiskey, like The Emerald Isle, bourbon, rye whisky, and more.) The Emerald Isle is distilled by the Craft Irish Whiskey Co.; Fox Business notes Ireland has been working toward its whiskey having the same level of prestige as Scotland's, and the company says it aims to "return premium Irish whiskey to the heights it once enjoyed."