Lawsuit: Knicks Owner, Harvey Weinstein Both Assaulted Me

A new lawsuit accuses James Dolan—CEO of Madison Square Garden and owner of the New York Knicks basketball team and the New York Rangers hockey team—of sexual assault. Harvey Weinstein, currently imprisoned on other sexual assault convictions, is also named in the suit. Kellye Croft says in 2013, when she was 27, she met Dolan while she was touring with the Eagles as a massage therapist, CNN reports. Dolan's band, JD & the Straight Shot, opened for the rock band during its tour that year, ESPN reports. Croft says that during a massage, Dolan forced her into unwanted sexual intercourse, and that he did the same during subsequent encounters.

She alleges that in 2014, Dolan arranged for her to join the tour in Los Angeles, paid for a room for her in the Beverly Hills Hotel, and set up a meeting there between her and Weinstein. She says Weinstein introduced himself as one of Dolan's "best friends" and asked if she was the masseuse Dolan had mentioned to him, and that he later sexually assaulted her at the hotel. She says when she told Dolan about the incident, Dolan said Weinstein was "troubled" and had "serious issues." Spokespeople for both Dolan and Weinstein have denied Croft's allegations. (Read more Harvey Weinstein stories.)