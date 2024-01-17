Man Who Accused Government of Starting Fires Actually Started 14 of Them

During Canada's record-breaking wildfire season, Brian Paré took to social media over the summer to pooh-pooh the idea that climate change was behind the fires and instead accuse the Canadian government of setting them as part of a conspiracy to make people believe in climate change. But it turns out Paré himself was behind 14 of them. He became a person of interest shortly after a series of five fires in June with no possible natural cause, when he was spotted in the area and "demonstrated a certain interest in fires" when police spoke to him, the Guardian reports. Police started tracking his social media posts, which included the aforementioned conspiracy theories. They also started tracking his car, and found he was at spots where other fires were started in September, the CBC reports.