Dow Crosses 38K for the First Time

The stock market keeps picking off records: The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday crossed 38,000 for the first time in its history, reports the Wall Street Journal. Whether it closes above the threshold is another story, having since dipped back below it. The milestone comes after the benchmark S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday and was on track for another record closing on Monday. It's all a continuation of a bull run that began in October 2022, per CNBC.