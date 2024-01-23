It's Deadliest Attack on Israeli Forces Since Hamas Raid

Palestinian militants carried out the deadliest single attack on Israel's forces since the Hamas raid that triggered the war, killing 21 soldiers, the military said Tuesday, a significant setback that could add to mounting calls for a ceasefire. Hours later, the military announced that ground forces had encircled the southern city of Khan Younis, Gaza's second largest, per the AP . That marked a major advance, but it was unclear how much closer it would bring Israel to defeating Hamas or freeing Israeli hostages—two central war aims that have proved increasingly elusive—or what impact it would have on ceasefire talks that appear to be gathering pace.

On Monday, Israeli reservists were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings in the built-up Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby. The blast triggered the explosives, causing both two-story buildings to collapse on the soldiers inside. At least 217 soldiers have now been killed since the ground offensive began in late October, including three killed in a separate event Monday, according to the military. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the soldiers but vowed to press ahead with the offensive until "absolute victory" over Hamas. But Israelis are increasingly divided on whether such a victory is possible—and whether it is compatible with bringing back the hostages.

A senior Egyptian official said Israel has proposed a two-month ceasefire in which the hostages would be freed in exchange for the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel and top Hamas leaders in Gaza would be allowed to relocate to other countries. The official, who was not authorized to brief media and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Hamas rejected the proposal and is insisting that no more hostages will be released until Israel ends its offensive and withdraws from Gaza. More than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. An estimated 85% of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been displaced, with one-quarter facing starvation. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)