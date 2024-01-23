Israel Offers Hamas a New Deal on Hostages

Two Israeli officials told Axios on Monday that Israel has offered a deal to Hamas: a ceasefire of up to two months in Gaza in exchange for the release of all the Israeli hostages still being held there. The proposal was reportedly issued via mediators from Qatar and Egypt. The multi-phase process would start with civilian women, men over age 60, and anyone in critical medical condition being released. Phases to follow would include female soldiers, males under age 60 who are not soldiers, male soldiers, and the bodies of any hostages who have died. More than 130 hostages are still being held by Hamas.

The sources say the two sides would work together to finalize details on how many Palestinian prisoners, and which ones, would be released in exchange for Israeli hostages in each category. They also say Israel is not agreeing to end the war, or to release all the Palestinian prisoners it holds, but that Israeli Defense Forces would also be moved around as part of the deal (away from population centers, in some cases) and that the scope of IDF operations in Gaza would be smaller after the ceasefire ends. Meanwhile Monday, family members and supporters of Israeli hostages stormed a meeting at Israel's Parliament to demand more be done to free the hostages, the New York Times reports. Rallies were held over the weekend for the same cause. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel had issued an offer to Hamas, but did not give details. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)