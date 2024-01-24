White House: Putin's Not Getting Alaska Back

It's clear that Vladimir Putin has his sights set on absorbing Ukraine back into Russia's fold, but he may also be eyeing a prime piece of property in the US: Alaska. Last week, the Tass news agency reported the Russian president signed a decree that will dole out funds for research and registration of "real estate property owned by the Russian Federation, the former Russian Empire, the former USSR" abroad, seeking "legal protection" of whatever property under that umbrella might be found. No specific plots of land were mentioned, but the Hill notes that after the announcement of the decree, military experts online started speculating that Putin was thinking about going after the 49th state, which was sold by Russia to the United States in 1867.